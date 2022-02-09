Estonia Trade Deficit Widens In December

Estonia's trade deficit widened in December from a year ago, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 199 million in December from EUR 131 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 138 million.

Exports increased 24.0 percent year-on-year in December, following a 31.0 percent rise in November.

Imports grew 27.0 percent yearly in December, after a 35.0 percent increase in the previous month.

In 2021, the trade deficit increased by EUR 880 million to EUR 1.8 billion. Exports rose 28.0 percent and imports gained by 32.0 percent.

"2021 will be remembered as the year of rapid price increases which significantly boosted trade turnover," Evelin Puura, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.

