Asian Shares Advance Ahead Of U.S. Inflation Data

Asian stocks gained ground on Wednesday after a strong session on Wall Street overnight. Investors waited for U.S. inflation data due Thursday that might influence the pace of the Federal Reserve's interest rate lift-off.

Chinese shares ended notably higher as worries about sanctions and possible U.S. rate hikes prompted investors to rotate out of growth shares into more traditional sectors.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 27.32 points, or 0.8 percent, to 3,479.95, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged 2.1 percent to finish at 24,829.99.

Japanese stocks closed sharply higher, led by gains in the paper & pulp, railway & bus and real estate sectors. The Nikkei 225 Index jumped 295.35 points, or 1.1 percent, to 27,579.87, while the broader Topix settled 0.9 percent higher at 1,952.22.

SoftBank Group shares soared 5.9 percent after the conglomerate announced plans to take Arm public following the collapse of a planned sale of the unit to Nvidia. AGC Inc., IHI Corp. and JFE Holdings surged 9-10 percent. On the losing side, Taiheiyo Cement and DeNA Co lost 6-7 percent.

Australian rallied as tech stocks followed their U.S. peers higher and Commonwealth Bank of Australia's first-half profit topped estimates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index jumped 81.60 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,268.30, while the broader All Ordinaries Index climbed 83.80 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,572.80.

Investor services provider Computershare led a rally in tech stocks to close 11.2 percent higher after reporting strong half-year earnings. Lender Commonwealth Bank of Australia surged 5.6 percent to close at a three-week high, while the other three big banks rose between 1.7 percent and 2.4 percent.

Investors shrugged off data released earlier in the day showing a deterioration in Australian consumer sentiment in February amid prospects of higher interest rates.

Seoul stocks ended higher for the second straight day amid hopes of strong corporate earnings in the fourth quarter. Stabilizing oil prices after the recent surge also boosted sentiment. The Kospi advanced 22.38 points, or 0.8 percent, to close at 2,768.85.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 1.6 percent and internet portal operator Naver rose 1.2 percent. Top car battery maker LG Energy Solution slumped 5.7 percent.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index rallied 114.61 points, or 0.9 percent, to 12,433.95, marking its highest close in more than two weeks in the wake of positive leads from offshore markets.

Sky Network Television jumped 5.5 percent to pace the gainers, while Pushpay Holdings fell 2.7 percent amid news that two people are headed to court relating to alleged insider trading of the company's shares.

U.S. stocks rose overnight as tech stocks such as Apple, Microsoft and Amazon posted strong gains and a jump in Treasury yields lifting banking stocks ahead of the key inflation reading.

The Dow rallied 1.1 percent, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent.

