Lithuania Trade Balance Swings To Deficit In December

Lithuania's trade balance for December swung to a deficit from a surplus in the same month a year ago, figures from the statistical office showed on Wednesday.

The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 409.5 million in December versus a surplus of EUR 127.9 million in the same month last year. In November, the trade deficit was EUR 336.9 million.

Exports rose 23.7 percent year-on-year in December, after a 33.9 percent growth in November.

Imports gained 45.8 percent yearly in December, following a 35.7 percent rise in the previous month.

On a monthly basis, exports declined 2.3 percent in December and imports fell 0.1 percent.

In 2021, exports grew 20.5 percent and imports declined 29.5 percent.

In the fourth quarter, the trade deficit widened to EUR 1.09 billion from EUR 831.5 million in the third quarter. Exports rose 24.8 percent and imports increased 37.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.