Italy Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Italy's industrial production increased at a softer pace in December, the statistical office Istat said on Wednesday.

Industrial production rose by calendar adjusted 4.4 percent yearly in December, after a 6.6 percent increase in November. Economists had forecast 5.0 percent growth.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial production rose 7.7 percent in December.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production declined 1.0 percent in December, after a 2.1 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.7 percent fall.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy rose 8.9 percent and consumer goods output grew 10.4 percent. Production of intermediate goods gained 2.1 percent and capital goods output increased 0.3 percent.

In the fourth quarter, industrial production rose 0.5 percent quarterly.

Economic News

