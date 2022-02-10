European Economics Preview: EU Economic Forecast Due

Economic forecast from the European Union is due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 1.00 am ET, Statistics Finland is scheduled to issue industrial output for December. Production had increased 5.4 percent annually in November.

At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer prices for January. Inflation is forecast to ease to 4.2 percent from 5.3 percent in December.

In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Turkey.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its interest rate decision. The bank is expected to keep its key rate at zero percent.

At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission publishes economic forecasts for the region.

Also, December industrial production data is due from Greece.

Economic News

