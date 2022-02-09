Japan Machine Tool Order Growth Improves Further

Japan's machine tool orders continued the robust growth at the start of the year, preliminary data from the Japan Machine Tool Builders Association, or JMTBA, showed Wednesday.

Machine tool orders grew 61.4 percent year-on-year in January following a 40.6 percent rise in December. Orders increased for a fifteenth straight month.

Domestic orders grew 68 percent and foreign demand surged 58.7 percent.

Compared to the previous month, orders grew 2.8 percent in January after declining in the previous two months. In December, bookings dropped 4.2 percent.

