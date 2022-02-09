Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Shows To 2022 Here And Now Tour

Kenny Chesney has added 20 amphitheater shows to his already-announced 21-date "Here and Now 2022 Tour."
"The Here and Now: 2022 Stadium Tour" is scheduled to kick off on April 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Chesney will play the 20 newly announced amphitheater dates along with 21 stadium concerts.
Chesney will wrap up with a double-play on August 26 and 27 at New England's Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with what has become a No Shoes Nation tradition.
Tickets to the newly announced amphitheater dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Chesney's website.
"There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate," Chesney said. "The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways."
He added, "It's pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world."
"Here And Now 2022" Tour Dates:
April 23 - Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium
April 30 - Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium
May 5 - Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center
May 7 - St. Louis, Mo. || Busch Stadium
May 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. || American Family Field
May 19 - Orange Beach, Ala. || The Wharf Amphitheater
May 21 - Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 25 - Charleston, S.C. || Credit One Stadium
May 26 - Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater
May 28 - Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium
June 2 - The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 - Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium
June 8 - Canandaigua, N.Y. || CMAC
June 9 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center
June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. || Heinz Field
June 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
June 16 - Bristow, Va. || Jiffy Lube Live
June 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field
June 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center
June 25 - Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field
June 29 - Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater
June 30 - Rogers, Ark. || Walmart AMP
July 2 - Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
July 9 - Bozeman, Mont. || Bobcat Stadium
July 12 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
July 13 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's
July 16 - Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field
July 19 - Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 20 - Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater
July 23 - Inglewood, Calif. || SoFi Stadium
July 27 - Boise, Idaho. || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah || USANA Amphitheater
July 30 - Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High
August 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium
August 10 - Columbia, Md. || Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 11 - Syracuse, N.Y. || St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 13 - East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium
August 18 - Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium
August 20 - Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field
August 26 - Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
August 27 - Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium
