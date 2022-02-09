Kenny Chesney Adds 20 Amphitheater Shows To 2022 Here And Now Tour

Kenny Chesney has added 20 amphitheater shows to his already-announced 21-date "Here and Now 2022 Tour."

"The Here and Now: 2022 Stadium Tour" is scheduled to kick off on April 23, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Chesney will play the 20 newly announced amphitheater dates along with 21 stadium concerts.

Chesney will wrap up with a double-play on August 26 and 27 at New England's Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, with what has become a No Shoes Nation tradition.

Tickets to the newly announced amphitheater dates go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 a.m. local time via Chesney's website.

"There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate," Chesney said. "The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways."

He added, "It's pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you: both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world."

"Here And Now 2022" Tour Dates:

April 23 - Tampa, Fla. || Raymond James Stadium

April 30 - Charlotte, N.C. || Bank of America Stadium

May 5 - Noblesville, Ind. || Ruoff Music Center

May 7 - St. Louis, Mo. || Busch Stadium

May 14 - Milwaukee, Wis. || American Family Field

May 19 - Orange Beach, Ala. || The Wharf Amphitheater

May 21 - Atlanta, Ga. || Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 25 - Charleston, S.C. || Credit One Stadium

May 26 - Huntsville, Ala. || Orion Amphitheater

May 28 - Nashville, Tenn. || Nissan Stadium

June 2 - The Woodlands, Texas || Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 - Arlington, Texas || AT&T Stadium

June 8 - Canandaigua, N.Y. || CMAC

June 9 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio || Blossom Music Center

June 11 - Pittsburgh, Pa. || Heinz Field

June 15 - Virginia Beach, Va. || Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 16 - Bristow, Va. || Jiffy Lube Live

June 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. || Lincoln Financial Field

June 23 - Cincinnati, Ohio || Riverbend Music Center

June 25 - Chicago, Ill. || Soldier Field

June 29 - Brandon, Miss. || Brandon Amphitheater

June 30 - Rogers, Ark. || Walmart AMP

July 2 - Kansas City, Mo. || GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 9 - Bozeman, Mont. || Bobcat Stadium

July 12 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

July 13 - Stateline, Nev. || Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's

July 16 - Seattle, Wash. || Lumen Field

July 19 - Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 20 - Bend, Ore. || Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 23 - Inglewood, Calif. || SoFi Stadium

July 27 - Boise, Idaho. || Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah || USANA Amphitheater

July 30 - Denver, Colo. || Empower Field at Mile High

August 6 - Minneapolis, Minn. || U.S. Bank Stadium

August 10 - Columbia, Md. || Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 11 - Syracuse, N.Y. || St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 13 - East Rutherford, N.J. || MetLife Stadium

August 18 - Columbus, Ohio || Historic Crew Stadium

August 20 - Detroit, Mich. || Ford Field

August 26 - Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

August 27 - Foxborough, Mass. || Gillette Stadium

(Photo: Allister Ann)

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Entertainment News