The Who Announces 2022 North American Tour

The Who have announced that the band will embark on an extensive tour of North America this year.

The trek, dubbed the Who Hits Back! Tour, is set to commence with a concert at the Hard Rock Live in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on April 22. The final show is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas on November 5.

Some of the shows were originally booked for 2019 but got postponed due to Roger Daltrey's vocal ailment, and some shows scheduled for 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic. Now, the band has added several shows to the itinerary.

"Pete and I said we'd be back, but we didn't think we'd have to wait for two years for the privilege," Daltrey said in a statement. "This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around."

"So many livelihoods have been impacted due to Covid, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together - the band, the crew and the fans," he added. "We're gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got."

Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be joined by guitarist/back-up singer Simon Townshend, keyboardists Loren Gold and Emily Marshall, bassist Jon Button, drummer Zak Starkey, backing vocalist Billy Nicholls, orchestra conductor Keith Levenson, lead violinist Katie Jacoby and lead cellist Audrey Snyder.

The Who Hits Back! Tour Dates 2022:

April 22 - Hard Rock @ Hollywood, FL

April 24 - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena @ Jacksonville, FL

April 27 - Amalie Arena @ Tampa, FL

April 20 - New Orleans Jazz Festival

May 3 - Moody Center ATX @ Austin, TX

May 2 - American Airlines Center @ Dallas, TX

May 8 - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion @ The Woodlands, TX

May 10 - Paycom Center @ Oklahoma City, TX

May 13 - FedEx Forum @ Memphis, TN

May 15 - TQL Stadium @ Cincinnati, OH

May 18 - TD Garden @ Boston, MA

May 20 - Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA

May 23 - Capital One Arena @ Washington, D.C.

May 26 - Madison Square Garden @ New York City, NY

May 28 - Bethel Woods Center of the Arts @ Bethel, NY

Oct 2 - Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON

Oct 4 - Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI

Oct 7 - UBS Arena @ Elmont, NY

Oct 9 - Schottenstein Center @ Columbus, OH

Oct 12 - United Center @ Chicago, IL

Oct 14 - Enterprise Center @ St. Louis, MO

Oct 17 - Ball Arena @ Denver, CO

Oct 20 - Moda Center @ Portland, OR

Oct 22 - Climate Pledge Arena @ Seattle, WA

Oct 26 - Golden 1 Center @ Sacramento, CA

Oct 28 - Honda Center @ Anaheim, CA

Nov 1 - Hollywood Bowl @ Los Angeles, CA

Nov 4 - Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV

Nov 5 - Dolby Live @ Las Vegas, NV

