South Korea Bourse May Test Resistance At 2,800 Points

The South Korea stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 25 points or 1 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,770-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian is upbeat on earnings optimism and support from oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares, stocks and industrials, while the oil and chemical companies were mixed.

For the day, the index gained 22.38 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 2,768.85 after trading between 2,753.51 and 2,773.38. Volume was 530 million shares worth 10.2 trillion won. There were 757 gainers and 125 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial rallied 2.40 percent, while KB Financial surged 5.11 percent, Hana Financial soared 4.01 percent, Samsung Electronics jumped 1.63 percent, LG Electronics gained 4.03 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.80 percent, Naver climbed 1.24 percent, Samsung SDI accelerated 1.80 percent, LG Chem skidded 1.13 percent, Lotte Chemical spiked 4.05 percent, S-Oil retreated 1.12 percent, SK Innovation advanced 0.94 percent, POSCO skyrocketed 5.62 percent, Korea Shipbuilding strengthened 2.52 percent, SK Telecom added 0.54 percent, KEPCO fell 0.22 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent and Kia Motors improved 1.77 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 305.28 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 35,768.06, while the NASDAQ surged 295.92 points or 2.08 percent to end at 14,490.37 and the S&P 500 gained 65.64 points or 1.45 percent to close at 4,587.18.

The rally on Wall Street came as stocks continued to recover from the sharp pullback in January, with the Dow reaching its best levels in almost a month. The major averages remain well off the record highs but have climbed well off the multi-month lows set in late January.

Upbeat earnings also contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, led by such companies as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), cannabis producer Canopy Growth (CGC) and solar energy company Enphase Energy (ENPH), while CVS Health (CVS) disappointed.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.30 or 0.3 percent at $89.66 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will release December current account data; in November, the current account surplus was $7.16 billion.

