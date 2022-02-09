TSX Ends On High Note Again

The Canadian stock market ended on a strong note on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session, thanks to sharp gains in healthcare, , energy, consumer discretionary and industrials sections.

Fairly impressive earnings updates from several companies and optimism about economic growth helped underpin sentiment.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended with a gain of 227.01 points or 1.06% at 21,604.19 after climbing to a high of 21,650.79 intraday.

The Capped Healthcare Index climbed as much as 6.75%. Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) soared nearly 15% despite the company reporting an 8% drop in third-quarter net revenue at $141 million compared to the year-ago quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) moved up more than 11%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 10.2% and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) surged 6.55%, while Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) amd Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) closed higher by 4.2% and 2.4%, respectively.

The Capped Information Technology Index surged up nearly 3%. Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO) zoomed more than 20%. Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) ended stronger by 8.7%, while Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO), Lightspeed Commercial (LSPD.TO), Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO), Dye & Durham (DND.TO) and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) gained 5 to 6.7%. Opex Text Corp (OTEX.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) also rallied sharply.

The Industrials Index gained 2.05%. Bombardier Inc (BBD.TO) and Tfi International (TFII.TO) gained 6.5% and 5.5%, respectively. Finning International (FTT.TO), Ballard Power Systems (BLDP.TO), Ats Automation (ATA.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) gained 3 to 5%.

The Capped Energy Index firmed 1.79%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) ended 5.6% up. Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) gained more than 4%.

The Consumer Discretionary Index climbed 1.66%. Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) rallied more than 4%.

Martinrea International (MRE.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) gained 2 to 2.4%, while Spin Master Corp (TOY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Dollarama (DOL.TO), Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) and Brp Inc (DOO.TO) gained 1 to 1.8%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) soared more than 14% on strong volumes. Cameco reported adjusted net earnings of $23 million for the quarter ended December 2021, compared to adjusted net earnings of $48 million in the year-ago quarter. The company also announced that the board has approved a 50% increase to its annual dividend for 2022.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL.TO) shares gained more than 2% after the company announced on Tuesday that its wholly owned subsidiaries APPS Cartage Inc. and APPS Cargo Terminals Inc. have entered into a multi-year agreement with Canadian National Railway (CNR.TO) for the railway to continue providing intermodal services to APPS Transport.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com