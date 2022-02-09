Japan Producer Prices Jump 8.6% On Year In January

Producer prices in Japan were up 8.6 percent on year in January, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - exceeding expectations for 8.2 percent and up from 8.5 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 0.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 0.4 percent following the 0.2 percent decline in the previous month.

Export prices were down 0.2 percent on month and up 6.6 percent on year after falling 0.7 percent on month and climbing 8.0 percent on year a month earlier.

Import prices fell 0.9 percent on month and surged 28.0 percent on year after rising 0.2 percent on month and 33.8 percent on year in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.