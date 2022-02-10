Sweden Unemployment Rate Rises In January

Sweden's jobless rate rose in January, preliminary data from the Public Employment Service showed on Thursday.

The unadjusted unemployment rate increased to 7.3 percent in January from 7.2 percent in December.

In the same month last year, the jobless rate was 8.8 percent.

The number of unemployed fell to 369,307 persons in January from 460,313 persons a year ago.

The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 18-24 age group, declined 9.1 percent from 11.8 percent in the same month last year.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 7.3 percent in January from 7.2 percent in the previous month.

