Dutch Industrial Production Increases In December

Dutch industrial production increased at a faster pace in December, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 12.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 10.9 percent growth in November.

The latest growth was the biggest since July, when output rose 14.0 percent.

Nearly two-third of all industrial classes produced more in December, the agency said.

Production in the machine industry grew the most, by 48.0 percent.

On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December.

