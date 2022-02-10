Finland Industrial Production Growth Improves In December

Finland's industrial production growth improved in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose 3.1 percent month-on-month in December, following a 0.8 percent increase in November.

Manufacturing output increased 2.5 percent monthly in December and production of mining and quarrying gained 1.9 percent.

Among industries, production of electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply increased 9.9 percent and those of chemical industry gained 4.2 percent.

Production in metal industry rose 1.5 percent and those in forest industry grew 1.4 percent.

Production of electrical and electronics and food industry increased by 0.8 percent and 1.0 percent, respectively.

On a yearly basis, industrial output increased a working-day adjusted 11.5 percent in December, following a 5.3 percent rise in the prior month.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that the industrial orders rose 19.2 percent yearly in December, after a 38.5 percent growth in November.

In 2021, new orders rose 28.7 percent.

