Norway Consumer Price Inflation Slows In January

Norway's consumer price inflation eased in January, data from Statistics Norway showed on Thursday.

Consumer price inflation slowed to 3.2 percent in January from 5.3 percent in December. Economists had expected a 4.2 percent rise.

Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased the most, by 7.2 percent annually, in January. Prices in restaurants and hotels rose 5.1 percent and those in transport grew 4.1 percent.

Core inflation eased to 1.3 percent from 1.8 percent in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise to 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices declined 0.9 percent, after a 0.7 percent growth in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.2 percent fall.

The core CPI fell 0.3 percent monthly in January, after a 0.1 percent rise in the prior month. Economists had forecast a decline of 0.1 percent.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.1 percent annually in January, after a 6.1 percent growth in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP dropped 1.7 percent in January, after a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that producer price inflation slowed to 58.2 percent in January from 68.7 percent in December.

On a monthly basis, producer prices declined 1.2 percent, after an 8.1 percent growth in December.

