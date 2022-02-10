Denmark Inflation Highest Since August 2008

Denmark's consumer price inflation rose to the highest since August 2008, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 4.3 percent year-on-year in January, following a 3.1 percent increase in December.

Excluding energy and fresh food, core inflation increased to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent.

Prices for housing use, electricity and heating had the largest impact on the annual inflation, by 7.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in January, as the prices for electricity, gas and butter went up.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.