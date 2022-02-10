Turkish Jobless Rate Falls In December

Turkey's unemployment rate fell marginally in December, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Thursday.

The unemployment rate held steady at a seasonally adjusted 11.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons rose to 3.794 million in December from 3.792 million in the previous month.

The number of employed increased by 236,300 from the prior month to 30.141 million.

The employment rate rose to 47.0 percent in December from 46.7 percent in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate rose 0.3 percentage points to 52.9 percent in December.

The jobless rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 came in at 20.8 percent in December.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.