Slovakia Industrial Production Rises More Than Expected

Slovakia's industrial production increased more than expected in December, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.

Industrial production rose a working day adjusted 8.9 percent year-on-year in December.

Production grew for the second straight month. Economists had expected a 1.6 percent rise.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production rose 0.8 percent monthly in December.

Among the main industrial groups, output of non-durable goods increased 20.7 percent and that of consumer durables gained by 18.0 percent.

Production of capital goods rose 8.3 percent. Output of intermediate goods gained 5.6 percent and those of energy grew 9.5 percent.

In 2021, industrial production grew 10.4 percent.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.