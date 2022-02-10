Austria Production Index Growth Eases In December

Austria's production index increased at a softer pace in December, data from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.

The production index rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in December, after a 7.8 percent growth in the previous month.

Industrial output grew 6.9 percent, while construction declined 4.3 percent from the last year.

Among the main industrial groupings, energy output posted the biggest annual growth of 27.0 percent and production of intermediate goods output rose by 6.3 percent.

Output of consumer goods increased 4.9 percent. Production of capital goods and durable goods grew by 4.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, the production index declined 2.4 percent in December, after a 2.4 percent growth in November.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.