Greece Industrial Production Growth Slows In December

Greece industrial production rose at a softer pace in December, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Thursday.

Industrial production increased 8.1 percent yearly in December, after an 8.4 percent growth in November.

Data showed that manufacturing grew 5.6 percent and mining and quarrying output rose 7.9 percent.

Electricity output grew 17.4 percent and water supply output rose by 2.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 1.9 percent in December, after a 1.5 percent decrease in the previous month.

In 2021, industrial production rose 9.9 percent.

