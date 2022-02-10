Portugal Inflation Rises As Estimated

Portugal's consumer price inflation increased in January, as initially estimated, final data from Statistics Portugal showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index grew 3.3 percent yearly in January, following a 2.7 percent rise in December, as estimated.

The core CPI, which excludes energy and unprocessed food products components, rose 2.4 percent yearly in January, following a 1.8 percent increase in the previous month, as initially estimated.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices gained 0.3 percent in January. This was in line with the initial estimate.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.4 percent annually in January, following a 2.8 percent gain in the prior month, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the HICP grew 0.3 percent in January, after remaining unchanged in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

