U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Dip More Than Expected

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits showed another modest decrease in the week ended February 5th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.

The report said initial jobless claims fell to 223,000, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week's revised level of 239,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to dip to 230,000 from the 238,000 originally reported for the previous month.

The Labor Department said the less volatile four-week moving average also edged down to 253,250, a decrease of 2,000 from the previous week's revised average of 255,250.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.