Indonesia Leaves Rates Unchanged

Indonesia's central bank on Thursday held its key interest rate steady again to control inflation and underpin the economic recovery.

The Board of Governors decided to maintain the seven-day reverse repo rate at 3.50 percent, the Bank Indonesia said. The previous change in the rate was a quarter-point reduction in February 2020.

"The decision is consistent with the need to maintain exchange rate stability, control inflation and stimulate economic growth amid a build-up of external pressure," the bank said in a statement.



The bank reiterated a slew of policy measures that include plans to raise the rupiah reserve requirement for various banks in a staggered manner.

The central bank expects the to grow 4.7-5.5 percent this year after a 3.69 percent expansion in 2021. Growth is expected to be supported by a faster vaccination program, broader reopening of the economy and policy stimuli by Bank Indonesia, the government.

Inflation is expected to remain low this year, within the 3.0±1 percent target. Adequate supply in response to increasing demand, anchored inflation expectations, rupiah exchange rate stability are expected to help keep inflation within the target range.

