Canadian Market Holds Gains After Firm Start; Energy, Financials Shares Move Up

The Canadian market is up firmly in positive territory Thursday morning with stocks from energy, financials and materials sectors posting impressive gains.

The market has moved higher as encouraging earnings news and optimism about economic growth have helped offset concerns about prospects of an aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer prices growth have raised concerns that the Fed will increase interest rates more aggressively in its effort to fight elevated inflation.

The annual rate of growth in core prices accelerated to 6% in January from 5.5% in December, showing the biggest jump since August of 1982. The report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also advanced by 0.6% in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had expected core prices to rise by 0.5%.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 21,784.89 is up 117.72 points or 0.55% at 21,721.91 about half an hour before noon.

Energy stocks Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) are up 2.4 to 3%. MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO), Topaz Energy (TPZ.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) are gaining 1.3 to 1.6%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), up 4.7%, tops the list of gainers in the Healthcare Index. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) is gaining 1.5% and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) is advancing 0.6%.

In the materials section, Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO), New Gold (NGD.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) and Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO) are up 2.5 to 4.5%.

In the financial sector, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.A.TO) is soaring nearly 9%. The company reported net income of $3.46 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $1.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) is up 4.2%. Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) are gaining 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

Precision Drilling Corp. (PD.TO) reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter net loss narrowed to C$27.34 million or C$2.05 per share from C$37.52 million or C$2.74 per share in the prior-year quarter. The stock is gaining more than 3%.

Telus Corporation (T.TO) is up more than 1% after the company reported fourth-quarter net income of $663 million, an increase of 145% over the same period last year.

Telus International Inc (TIXT.TO) reported Q4 net income of $36 million and full-year net income of $78 million, compared with $21 million and $103 million in the prior year, respectively. The stock is up nearly 1%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS.TO) shares are down as much as 16% after the company cut its annual forecast due to lower sales in Asia and Europe. The company said it now sees fiscal 2022 revenue in the range of C$1.09 billion to C$1.11 billion ($860 million to $876 million), down from a prior forecast of C$1.13 billion to C$1.18 billion.

