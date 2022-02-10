Major European Markets Close On Mixed Note

The major European ended on a mixed note on Thursday as the mood turned quite cautious past mid afternoon after data showing a bigger than expected increase in U.S. consumer price growth in December raised concerns that the Fed will hike interest rates at an accelerated pace to rein in inflation.

Investors also digested a slew of earnings updates and the latest batch of economic data from Europe in addition to following the developments on the geopolitical front.

The pan European Stoxx 600 drifted down 0.21%. France's CAC 40 declined 0.41%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 moved up 0.38% and Germany's DAX edged up 0.05%. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.44% down.

Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Turkey closed weak.

Belgium, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Russia and Spain moved up, while Sweden ended flat.

In the UK market, Informa moved up nearly 7.5%. Antofagasta gained about 4.3%. AstraZeneca gained more than 3% after its quarterly results topped expectations.

Airtel Africa, Polymetal International, Smurfit Kappa Group, ITV, Pearson, Smith (DS), Rolls-Royce Holdings, Rio Tinto and Anglo American Plc gained 2.3 to 3.5%.

Evraz, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Relx, ICP, Royal Mail, ABRDN, Admiral Group and Diageo ended lower by 1 to 3%. Unilever shed more than 1% after the consumer goods company warned of lower margins due to high inflation.

In the German market, HelloFresh tumbled nearly 6%. Zalando, Fresenius Medical Care, Merck, Deutsche Post and Allianz shed 1 to 2%.

Online food ordering company Delivery Hero plunged as much as 31% after its full-year profit projections disappointed analysts.

Siemens gained about 5% after the automation company delivered robust quarterly profit and confirmed its guidance for 2022, saying it was seeing "extraordinary" order intake from its customers.

Linde climbed 3.5% and Bayer advanced 2.5%. Continental, MTU Aero Engines and Henkel gained 1.5 to 2%.

Metro AG soared nearly 11%. The cash-and-carry firm has reported a 20 percent increase in sales in the first quarter of its financial year.

In Paris, Unibail Rodamco surged up 8%. Societe Generale climbed nearly 3.5% as the French lender topped estimates to post its best annual performance ever.

Thales, Publicis Groupe, Accor, Safran, Engie, Air Liquide, Sodexo and Michelin gained 1.2 to 2.2%.

Atos declined 4.5%. Hermes International ended nearly 4% down and WorldLine shed about 3.7%. Legrand, Kering, L'Oreal, Essilor, LVMH, Danone, Dassault Systemes and Sanofi also ended notably lower.

After a moderate slowdown triggered by the exponential spread of the Omicron variant and the persistent logistic and supply bottlenecks, the euro area economic recovery is set to regain momentum in the second quarter and remain strong over the forecast horizon, the European Commission said Thursday.

According to the Winter Interim Forecast, the currency bloc entered the 2022 on a weaker note. At 4%, the projected GDP growth rate for 2022 was slower than the 4.3% estimated previously and 5.3% in 2021.

In 2023, growth is expected to moderate further to 2.7% in a movement towards 'normalcy'. Nonetheless, the 2023 outlook was revised up from 2.4%.

On inflation front, the EU said consumer price inflation is projected to peak at 4.8% in the first quarter of 2022 and remain above 3% until the third quarter.

Market Analysis