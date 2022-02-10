American Association For Cancer Research Releases Report On Covid-19 Impact On Cancer Community

The American Association for Cancer Research recently released a first-of-its kind report revealing the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on the field of cancer, both in the caring for patients and research practices.

The 109-page report provides insights into the burdens patients and clinicians have experienced, as well as the many lessons learned from the pandemic. The one-of-its-kind report ends with a Call to Action to the US Congress to rebuild the U.S. public care infrastructure, support medical research and bring in modernization in the way in which patients receive care and take part in clinical trials.

One of the major impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting situation has been on patient visits to hospitals. Due to COVID-19 and the lockdown, many patients could not reach hospitals for screening and as a result diagnosis and treatment were delayed.

As per the report, there was an 11 percent rise in patients diagnosed with inoperable or metastatic cancer from March-December 2020 compared with the same period in 2019, due to impaired referrals for preliminary cancer diagnoses.

There has also been several delays in all forms of cancer treatments like chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery; and there have been nearly 10 million missed cancer screenings from January to July 2020.

Commenting on the developments, chair of the report's steering committee said, Antoni Ribas, MD, said, "Obviously, COVID-19 affected all things in everybody's lives, but for patients with cancer it was really a much harder time. There were delays in diagnosis, delays in treatment and it's lingering on because certain patients with cancer have lower response to the vaccines, so they continue to be vulnerable for a long time."

The AACR committee also noted that racial and ethnic minorities, as well as other medically backward people, were not only troubled more due to Covid but were more impacted by break in the cancer care services due to the pandemic.

Ribas said, "We know from COVID statistics that Black communities and overall underserved communities had higher death rates due to COVID-19, and these are the same people who have lower rates of early diagnosis of cancer and better care for cancer."

One lesson that the cancer care community learned through the pandemic is that their research is working and more specifically, decades of research into mRNA vaccines for cancer immunotherapies led to the development of the COVID-19 vaccines.

