U.S. Stocks Pull Back Sharply As Inflation Data Raises Interest Rate Worries

Stocks recovered from a sell-off at the start of trading on Thursday only to pullback sharply over the course of the session. With the steep drop on the day, the major averages largely offset the strong upward move seen over the two previous sessions.

The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the close but still ended the day sharply lower. The Dow tumbled 526.47 points or 1.5 percent to 35,241.59, the Nasdaq dove 304.73 points or 2.1 percent to 14,185.64 and the S&P 500 plunged 83.10 points or 1.8 percent to 4,504.08.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came after a highly anticipated Labor Department report showed the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated more than expected in the month of January.

The report showed consumer prices in January were up by 7.5 percent compared to the same month a year ago, reflecting the fastest annual growth since February of 1982. Economists had expected the annual rate of growth to reach 7.3 percent.

The faster year-over-year growth came as the Labor Department said its consumer price index climbed by 0.6 percent in January, matching the upwardly revised advance seen in December.

Economists had expected consumer prices to rise by 0.5 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

The report showed core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy prices, also advanced by 0.6 percent in January, matching the increase seen in December. Economists had also expected core prices to rise by 0.5 percent.

The annual rate of growth in core prices accelerated to 6.0 percent in January from 5.5 percent in December, showing the biggest jump since August of 1982.

The data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively in an effort to fight elevated inflation.

"These strong inflation data raise the prospect of the Fed starting its tightening cycle with a 50bps rate hike at its March policy meeting, followed by consecutive rate hikes at the subsequent meetings," said Kathy Bostjancic, Chief US Financial Economist at Oxford Economics.

She added, "If the Fed decides that 50bps is too strong to kick off the tightening cycle, 50bps could be in the cards for the following meetings."

While upbeat earnings news helped stocks shrug off the initial weakness, selling pressure returned in afternoon trading following comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, Bullard indicated he supports raising interest rates by 50 basis points next month as part of a plan to raise rates by a full percentage point by the start of July.

"I was already more hawkish but I have pulled up dramatically what I think the committee should do," said Bullard, who is a voting member on the Federal Open Market Committee this year.

CME Group's FedWatch tool currently indicates a 92.8 percent change the Fed will raise rates by 50 basis points at its next meeting in mid-March.

Sector News

Interest rate-sensitive housing stocks moved sharply lower over the course of the session, dragging the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index down by 3.4 percent.

Substantial weakness also emerged among semiconductor stocks, as reflected by the 3.2 percent nosedive by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.

Telecom stocks also saw considerable weakness among worries about higher interest rates, with the NYSE Arca North American Telecom Index plunging by 3 percent.

Gold, utilities, and commercial real estate stocks also showed notable moves to the downside, moving lower along with most of the other major sectors.

Other Markets

In overseas trading, stock across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index edged up by 0.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index inched up by 0.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent.

In the bond market, treasuries moved sharply lower in reaction to the inflation data. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 10.2 basis points to 2.031 percent, closing above 2 percent for the first time since late July of 2019.

Looking Ahead

A preliminary reading on consumer sentiment in February may attract some attention on Friday, although the outlook for interest rates is likely to continue to weigh on investors' minds.

