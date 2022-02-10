Losses May Accelerate For Thai Stock Market

The Thai stock market gave up less than a single point on Thursday, but that was enough to snap the nine-day winning streak in which it had spiked more than 65 points or 4.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,700-point plateau and it may take further damage on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian is negative on growing concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourse were sharply lower and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished barely lower on Thursday as losses from the energy companies were mitigated by support from the financial sector.

For the day. The index eased 0.16 points or 0.01 percent to finish at 1,703.00 after trading between 1,696.73 and 1,707.44. Volume was 29.009 billion shares worth 112.335 billion baht. There were 1,224 decliners and 607 gainers, with 491 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.33 percent, while Asset World plummeted 4.31 percent, Banpu dropped 0.88 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.07 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical added 0.43 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.74 percent, BTS Group strengthened 1.08 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.98 percent, Energy Absolute tumbled 1.85 percent, Gulf sank 0.98 percent, IRPC skidded 1.01 percent, Kasikornbank spiked 2.46 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.69 percent, Krung Thai Card fell 0.37 percent, PTT Oil & Retail declined 0.97 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 1.50 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 0.86 percent, SCG Packaging shed 0.79 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 0.74 percent, True Corporation slumped 0.80 percent and TTB Bank, Thailand Airport, CP All Public, PTT and Siam Concrete were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed.

The Dow plummeted 526.47 points or 1.47 percent to finish at 35,241.59, while the NASDAQ tumbled 304.73 points or 2.10 percent to close at 14,185.64 and the S&P 500 sank 83.10 points or 1.81 percent to end at 4,504.08.

The sell-off on Wall Street came after the Labor Department said the annual rate of growth in consumer prices accelerated more than expected in January. The data raised concerns that the Federal Reserve will increase interest rates more aggressively to fight elevated inflation.

Selling pressure accelerated after comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard, who indicated he supports raising interest rates by 50 basis points next month as part of a plan to raise rates by a full percentage point by the start of July.

Crude oil futures settled higher Thursday, gaining for a second straight day as falling crude inventories continued to support the commodity's prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.22 or 0.25 percent at $89.88 a barrel.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Market Analysis