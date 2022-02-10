New Zealand Electronic Retail Card Spending Jumps 3.0% In January

The value of electronic retail card spending was a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent on month in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - accelerating from the 0.3 percent gain in December.

By spending category, the movements were: durables, up NZ$54 million (3.3 percent); consumables, up NZ$44 million (1.8 percent); fuel, up NZ$15 million (2.7 percent); apparel, no change from previous month; and motor vehicles (excluding fuel), down NZ$1 million (0.4 percent).

On a yearly basis, retail card spending climbed 5.7 percent - up from 4.2 percent in the previous month.

In actual terms, cardholders made 151 million transactions across all industries in January 2022, with an average value of NZ$54 per transaction. The total amount spent using electronic cards was NZ$8.2 billion.

Economic News

