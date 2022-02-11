European Economics Preview: UK GDP Data Due

Quarterly national accounts data from the UK is due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade figures. The is forecast to grow 1.1 percent sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the meantime, Germany's final consumer prices and wholesale prices for January are due. Final consumer price inflation is seen at 4.9 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 2.30 am ET, Swiss Federal Statistical Office publishes consumer price data for January. Inflation is forecast to remain unchanged at 1.5 percent.

At 3.00 am ET, industrial production and consumer price figures are due from Hungary.



At 5.30 am ET, Bank of Russia is set to announce its monetary policy decision. Economists expect the bank to lift its key rate to 9.50 percent from 8.50 percent.

