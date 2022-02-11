Finland Current Account Surplus Rises In December

Finland's current account surplus increased in December, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.

The current account surplus rose to EUR 1.16 million in December from EUR 834 million in November.

In the same period last year, the surplus was EUR 1.81 billion.

The goods account in balance of payment terms was EUR 0.5 billion in surplus. The service account was in surplus.

The primary income account was EUR 0.9 billion in surplus, while the secondary income account was EUR 0.3 billion in deficit.

Data showed that the 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 2.3 billion in surplus.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.