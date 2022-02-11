Turkey Industrial Production Rises; Retail Sales Growth Slows

Turkey's industrial production increased and retail sales growth eased in December, data from Turkstat showed on Friday.

Industrial production increased 14.4 percent annually in December, following an 11.3 percent rise in November.

Among the sub-sectors, output in manufacturing gained 16.2 percent annually in December, while that in mining and quarrying decreased 1.5 percent. Electricity, gas, steam production rose 6.0 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose 1.6 percent in December, following a 3.3 percent increase in the prior month.

Another report from the statistical office showed that retail sales increased 15.5 percent yearly in December, after a 17.0 percent rise in November.

Non-food sales increased 28.2 percent annually in December and sales of food, drinks and tobacco rose 1.7 percent. Automotive fuel sales gained 2.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 2.7 percent in December, after a 1.4 percent growth in the preceding month.

