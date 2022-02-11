Russia Central Bank Hikes Key Rate

Russia's central bank raised its key rate by 100 basis points citing higher inflation.

The Board of Directors of Bank of Russia decided to lift the interest rate to 9.50 percent from 8.50 percent. The decision came in line with expectations.

The bank holds open the prospect of further key rate increase at its upcoming meetings, the bank said in a statement.



The board observed that the balance of risks has tilted even more towards proinflationary ones. The central bank's monetary policy stance is aimed to return inflation to 4 percent, the bank said.

Given the monetary policy stance, the bank expects inflation to ease to 5.0-6.0 percent in 2022 and return to the target in the middle of 2023.

The is projected to grow 2.0-3.0 percent this year. The annual growth rate will equal 1.5-2.5 percent next year and 2.0-3.0 percent in 2024.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.