Swiss Inflation Rises In January

Swiss consumer price inflation increased in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 1.6 percent in January, following a 1.5 percent increase each in December and November. Economists had forecast inflation to remain unchanged at 1.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 0.2 percent in January, after a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.

Prices for hotel accommodation and second-hand cars increased in January, data showed. In contrast, prices for private means of transport, and clothing and footwear declined.

The core CPI increased 0.8 percent annually in January and declined 0.2 percent from a month ago.

