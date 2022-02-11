Germany Inflation Slows As Estimated

Germany's consumer price inflation slowed in January, as initially estimated, final data from Destatis showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 4.9 percent year-on-year in January, after a 5.3 percent increase in the previous month, as estimated.

Food inflation eased to 5.0 percent in January from 6.0 percent in the previous month, as estimated.

Energy price growth accelerated to 20.5 percent from 18.3 percent in December. as initially estimated.

Services costs rose 2.9 percent annually in January versus a 3.0 percent growth in the initial estimate.

On a monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.4 percent in January, as estimated.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.1 percent annually, as estimated.

On a month-on-month basis, the EU measure of inflation increased 0.9 percent in January. This was in line with initial estimate.

