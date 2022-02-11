Hungary Inflation Accelerates In January

Hungary's consumer price inflation increased in January, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 7.9 percent year-on-year in January, following a 7.4 percent increase in December. Economists had expected a 7.4 percent rise.

Price rose for motor fuels and food, the agency said.

Price for food grew 10.1 percent annually in January and those of alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 7.7 percent. Prices for consumer durable and services grew by 15.7 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.4 percent in January, following a 0.3 percent increase in the prior month.

Core consumer prices rose 7.4 percent annually in January. Economists had forecast a rise of 6.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, the core CPI increased 1.4 percent in January.

The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 7.9 percent annually and gained 1.4 percent from the prior month.

