Hungary Industrial Production Increases As Estimated

Hungary's industrial production increased in December, as initially estimated, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.

Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 3.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.2 percent rise in November, as estimated.

The industrial production volume increased 5.8 percent yearly in December. This was in line with the initial estimate.

The largest decline came from manufacture of transport equipment, mainly due to global shortage in semiconductor, the agency said.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 0.1 percent in December, after a 3.0 percent growth in the preceding month, as initially estimated.

In 2021, the industrial production volume rose 9.6 percent, as estimated.

