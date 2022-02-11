Euro Weakens As Lagarde Cautions Against Faster Rate Hike

The euro dropped against its major counterparts in the European session on Friday, in reaction to comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde indicating that a rapid rate hike could hurt the and thus any move would be gradual.

In an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, Lagarde said that raising interest rates would not solve any of the current problems.

"If we acted too hastily now, the recovery of our economies could be considerably weaker and jobs would be jeopardised."

Lagarde said that even though inflation would remain relatively high in the coming months, she is confident that it would fall back in the course of the year.

The ECB chief indicated that inflation is expected to be higher than projected in December. The Governing Council will examine that in March and then take a decision accordingly.

The central bank is getting closer to its inflation goal, that would enable it to withdraw some measures gradually, Lagarde added.

Data from Destatis showed that Germany's wholesale prices continued to increase sharply in January.

Wholesale prices increased 16.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 16.1 percent rise in December. In November, prices grew 16.6 percent.

The euro depreciated to 8-day lows of 1.1370 against the greenback and 0.8392 against the pound, from its prior highs of 1.1430 and 0.8429, respectively. The euro is poised to challenge support around 1.12 against the greenback and 0.82 against the pound.

Retreating from its early highs of 132.61 against the yen and 1.4540 against the loonie, the euro edged down to 131.89 and 1.4483, respectively. The euro is likely to find support around 128.00 against the yen and 1.42 against the loonie.

The euro eased off to 1.7101 against the kiwi and 1.5943 against the aussie, off its Asian session's 2-day high of 1.7167 and a 3-day high of 1.6004, respectively. On the downside, 1.66 and 1.56 are possibly seen as its next support levels against the kiwi and the aussie, respectively.

In contrast, the euro wavered against the franc, after rising to 1.0574 at 3:50 am ET. At yesterday's trading close, the pair was quoted at 1.0561.

Looking ahead, the University of Michigan's preliminary consumer sentiment index for February will be featured in the New York session.

