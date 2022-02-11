India Industrial Output Growth Eases In December

India's industrial production growth eased in December, largely reflecting the contraction in manufacturing, data from the statistics ministry showed on Friday.

Industrial output grew only 0.4 percent in December from the last year, following November's 1.3 percent expansion. Economists had forecast the annual rate to slow to 1.3 percent from 1.4 percent estimated initially for November.

Mining output rose 2.6 percent and electricity output advanced 2.8 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing output was down 0.1 percent.

During April to December, industrial production rose 15.2 percent compared to the 13.3 percent decline in the same period last year.

