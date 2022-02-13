Coldplay, Selena Gomez Share Video For 'Let Somebody Go'

Coldplay have teamed up with Selena Gomez in the new video for their song "Let Somebody Go."

The song is from the band's latest album Music of the Spheres, which was released in October 2021.

The new video, directed by Dave Meyers and choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois, stars lead singer Chris Martin and Gomez in a dramatic black and white frame to match the song's mood.

In another song, "My Universe," the band linked up with superhit Korean boy band BTS. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The band has also made numerous changes in their upcoming tour citing "logistical concerns."

Tour schedule:

MARCH

18: San Jose, CR - Estadio Nacional (Support: TBA)

22: Santo Domingo, DR - Estadio Olímpico (Support: TBA)

25: Monterrey, MX - Estadio BBVA (Support: H.E.R.)

29: Guadalajara, MX - Estadio Akron (Support: H.E.R.)

APRIL

3: Mexico City, MX - Foro Sol (Support: H.E.R.)

26: Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium (Support: H.E.R.) — postponed

30: Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium (Support: H.E.R.) — postponed

MAY

6: Dallas, TX - Cotton Bowl Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Houston, TX - NRG Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

12: Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium (Support: H.E.R.) — rescheduled

15: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium (Support: H.E.R.) — rescheduled date

28: Chicago, IL - Soldier Field (Support: H.E.R.)

JUNE

1: Washington, DC - FedExField (Support: H.E.R.)

4: East Rutherford, NJ - Metlife Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field (Support: H.E.R.)

11: Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

14: Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

JULY

2: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

3: Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park (Support: H.E.R.)

8: Warsaw, PL - PGE Narodowy (Support: H.E.R.)

10: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: London Grammar)

12: Berlin, DE - Olympiastadion Berlin (Support: H.E.R.)

16: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

17: Paris, FR - Stade de France (Support: H.E.R.)

AUGUST

5: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

6: Brussels, BE - King Baudouin Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

12: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

13: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

16: London, UK - Wembley Stadium (Support: London Grammar)

23: Glasgow, UK - Hampden Park Stadium (Support: H.E.R.)

SEPTEMBER

10: Rio De Janeiro, BR - Rock in Rio Festival

(Photo: Dave Meyers)

