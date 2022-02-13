China Foreign Investment Data Due On Monday

China will on Monday release January figures for foreign direct investment, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In December, FDI was up 14.9 percent on year.

Indonesia will provide December numbers for retail sales; in November, sales climbed 10.8 percent on year.

New Zealand will see January results for food prices and also for its Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ. In December, food prices were up 4.5 percent on year and the service index had a score of 49.7.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.