New Zealand Services PMI Sinks In January

The services sector in New Zealand continued to contract in January, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 45.9.

That's down from 49.8 in December, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, sales (44.1), employment (48.1), New orders (41.8), inventories (47.6) and supplier deliveries (43.6) all were firmly in contraction territory.

"The PSI can jag around quite a lot from month to month - upwards and downwards. However, it's also worth pointing out that the long-term average of the PSI is 53.6, which is starting to feel some distance away. So much for the new traffic light system releasing the brakes on activity," said BNZ Senior Economist Craig Ebert.

