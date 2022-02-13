South Korea Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red

The South Korea stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1 percent. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,750-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished modestly lower on Friday as losses from the oil, and automobile stocks were tempered by support from the financial sector.

For the day, the index sank 24.22 points or 0.87 percent to finish at 2,747.71 after trading between 2,735.08 and 2,766.70. Volume was 457 million shares worth 10.5 trillion won. There were 726 decliners and 168 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial climbed 1.48 percent, while KB Financial collected 0.46 percent, Hana Financial surged 5.35 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.66 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.56 percent, SK Hynix jumped 1.93 percent, Naver retreated 1.21 percent, Samsung SDI plunged 3.87 percent, LG Chem plummeted 4.24 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.75 percent, S-Oil slumped 1.47 percent, SK Innovation dropped 1.19 percent, Korea Shipbuilding tanked 1.78 percent, POSCO spiked 3.57 percent, SK Telecom skidded 1.26 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.96 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.35 percent and Kia Motors sank 0.88 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages shook off a slightly higher open on Friday, accelerated quickly lower and finished deep in the red.

The Dow sank 503.54 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 34,738.06, while the NASDAQ plunged 394.45 points or 2.78 percent to close at 13,791.15 and the S&P 500 tumbled 85.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,418.64. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 2.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.8 percent.

The substantial weakness that emerged on Wall Street came amid concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which officials believe could happen any time now.

Earlier in the day, uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates led to choppy trading on speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point by July, including a possible 50-basis point hike in March.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday following a report from the International Energy Agency that said oil production from OPEC was significantly below target in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $3.22 or 3.6 percent at $93.10 a barrel, a fresh seven-year closing high.

