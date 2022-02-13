Losing Streak Expected To Continue For Indonesia Stock Market

The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sinking almost 20 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,821-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian is soft on growing concerns over a possible Russian invasion on Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly lower on Friday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the resource stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 8.03 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 6,815.61 after trading between 6,773.54 and 6,825.06.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia dropped 0.81 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.33 percent, Bank Central Asia advanced 0.97 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 0.45 percent, Indosat sank 0.88 percent, Indocement added 0.69 percent, Semen Indonesia jumped 1.37 percent, Indofood Suskes rose 0.40 percent, United Tractors strengthened 1.10 percent, Energi Mega Persada skyrocketed 10.27 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations spiked 1.67 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.00 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.86 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.42 percent, Timah tanked 2.12 percent, Bumi Resources soared 3.80 percent and Bank CIMB Niaga, Bank Mandiri and Astra International were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages shook off a slightly higher open on Friday, accelerated quickly lower and finished deep in the red.

The Dow sank 503.54 points or 1.43 percent to finish at 34,738.06, while the NASDAQ plunged 394.45 points or 2.78 percent to close at 13,791.15 and the S&P 500 tumbled 85.44 points or 1.90 percent to end at 4,418.64. For the week, the Dow shed 1 percent, the NASDAQ dropped 2.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.8 percent.

The substantial weakness that emerged on Wall Street came amid concerns about a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, which officials believe could happen any time now.

Earlier in the day, uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates led to choppy trading on speculation that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point by July, including a possible 50-basis point hike in March.

Oil prices rose sharply on Friday following a report from the International Energy Agency that said oil production from OPEC was significantly below target in January. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $3.22 or 3.6 percent at $93.10 a barrel, a fresh seven-year closing high.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide December numbers for retail sales later today; in November, sales climbed 10.8 percent on year.

