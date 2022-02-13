logo
Crown Resorts Agrees To A$8.9 Bln Takeover Bid From Blackstone

Crown Resorts Limited (CWN.AX) said that it has reached a scheme implementation deed with Blackstone, under which the U.S. private equity giant will acquire all of the shares in Crown at a price of A$13.10 cash per share. The cash offer values Crown's equity at about A$8.9 billion, 11 per cent higher than the initial offer from Blackstone almost a year ago.

The offer prices represents a premium of 32% to the closing price of Crown shares on 18 November 2021 of A$9.90 per share, being the last trading day prior to Crown receiving an acquisition proposal from Blackstone at a price of A$12.50 cash per share.

The offer values Crown's equity at about A$8.9 billion and represents an increase in equity value of more than A$845 million to the price of A$11.85 cash per share initially offered by Blackstone in March 2021.

Crown board recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the Blackstone deal in the absence of a superior proposal. The Scheme meeting is expected to be held in the second quarter of calendar year 2022.

On 22 March 2021, Crown announced that it had received an unsolicited, non-binding and indicative proposal from Blackstone to acquire all of the shares in Crown at an indicative price of A$11.85 cash per share.

On 13 April 2021, Crown announced that Blackstone had written to Crown setting out a modification to the Regulatory Approval Condition of its initial proposal.
On 10 May 2021, Crown announced that it had received a revised proposal from Blackstone at an indicativeprice of A$12.35 cash per share, which was rejected by the Crown Board.

On 19 November 2021, Crown announced it had received another proposal from Blackstone for A$12.50 cash per share.

On 2 December 2021, Crown announced that the board viewed the proposal as not representing compelling value for Crown shareholders, however, resolved to offer Blackstone the opportunity to access non-public information to allow Blackstone to undertake initial due diligence inquiries on a non-exclusive basis so that it could formulate a revised proposal that adequately reflected the value of Crown.

Following the consideration of the non-public information during an initial due diligence period, Crown announced on 13 January 2022 that it had received a further revised proposal from Blackstone for $13.10 cash per share on terms and conditions consistent with the proposal announced by Crown to the ASX on 19 November 2021.

