Amended: European Economics Preview: A Light Start To The Week

Note: Eurozone industrial production, which is due on February 16, was incorrectly mentioned for February 14 in the earlier version of the story.

Europe is set to have a light start to the week with no major data due for release on Monday from the main economies.

At 2.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production data is due from Romania. Economists forecast inflation to ease to 7.7 percent in January from 8.2 percent in December.

Half an hour later, the Federal Statistical Office releases Swiss producer price figures for January.

At 3.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from the Czech Republic and Slovakia. The Czech inflation is seen at 9.3 percent in January versus 6.6 percent in December.

At 4.00 am ET, Poland consumer price data is due.

Economic News

