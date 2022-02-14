India Wholesale Price Inflation Slows In January

India's wholesale price inflation eased in January, preliminary official data showed on Monday.

The wholesale price index rose 12.96 percent year-on-year in January, following a 13.56 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast 12.70 percent inflation. In November, inflation was 14.87 percent.

The food index rose 9.55 percent annually in January, after a 9.24 percent increase in the previous month.

The high rate of inflation in January was primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and food products as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The primary articles inflation rose to 13.87 percent from 13.38 percent in December.

The fuel and power index climbed 32.27 percent annually in January, after a 32.30 percent increase in the previous month.

The manufactured products index rose 9.42 percent yearly, after a 10.62 percent growth in December.

On a month-on-month basis, the wholesale price index grew 0.35 percent in January, after a 0.90 percent drop in the previous month.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.