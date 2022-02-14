Swiss Producer And Import Prices Increase In January

Switzerland's producer and import prices increased in January, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Monday.

Producer and import prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in January.

The producer price index rose 3.5 percent annually in January and import prices increased 9.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer and import prices increased 0.6 percent in January.

Prices for petroleum and natural gas increased in January, the agency said.

Domestic sale prices gained 4.2 percent yearly in January and rose 0.4 percent from a month ago.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.