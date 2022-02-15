European Economics Preview: UK Unemployment Data Due

Unemployment from the UK and economic confidence survey results from Germany are due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK unemployment data for December. The jobless rate is seen unchanged at 4.1 percent in three months to December.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is slated to issue revised consumer and harmonized consumer prices for January. Also, GDP data from Hungary and Slovakia are due.

At 3.30 am ET, GDP, consumer spending and foreign trade figures are due from the Netherlands.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 55.0 in February from 51.7 in January.

In the meantime, Eurostat publishes euro area GDP data and foreign trade figures. The currency bloc is forecast to grow 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter, in line with the flash estimate.

For comments and feedback contact: editorial@rttnews.com

Economic News

What parts of the world are seeing the best (and worst) economic performances lately? Click here to check out our Econ Scorecard and find out! See up-to-the-moment rankings for the best and worst performers in GDP, unemployment rate, inflation and much more.