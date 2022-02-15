Estonia Jobless Rate Falls In Q4

Estonia's jobless rate declined in the fourth quarter, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate fell to 5.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 5.7 percent in the third quarter.

The number of unemployed decreased 36,300 persons in the fourth quarter from 39,900 in the previous quarter.

The employment rate rose slightly to 67.6 percent in the fourth quarter from 67.4 percent in the previous quarter.

In 2021, the unemployment rate declined to 6.2 percent from 6.8 percent in 2020.

The number of unemployed persons were 43,100 in 2021, which was 4,800 less than in 2020.

The labor force participation rate was 71.1 percent in 2021.

